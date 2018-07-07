 Summit’s adoptable pets | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s adoptable pets

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

WILMA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female

PAIGE, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, calico, spayed female

PATRICK, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and orange, neutered male

MISSY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, tortie, spayed female

STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female

DIXIE, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

CECE, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Mediumhair, calico, spayed female

BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female

CAT COUSTEAU, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, neutered male

BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female

MOJO, 10 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female

NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

RAZ, 3 months, Domestic Mediumhair, gray tab and white, neutered male

CASPIAN, 2 months, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male

DIXIE, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female

DILLON, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male

DOZER, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, neutered male

DAHLILA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, spayed female

DAISY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female

ARIES, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male

ARLO, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

JEEP, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, cream and white, neutered male

VICTOR, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, neutered male

PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

MOLLY, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female

BOO, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female

DOGS

GINA, 2 years, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tan, unaltered female

BRENA, 2 years, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, black, spayed female

LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan Malamute mix, red and white, neutered male

LOWES, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

DUKE, no age, Australian Cattle Dog, black and tan, unaltered male

ROSE, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and tan, spayed female

RAMBLE, 2 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and brown, neutered male

MOLLY, 7 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan, spayed female

DAISY, 3 years, Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier, tan, unaltered female

SIERRA, no age, Alaskan Husky, black, spayed female

RITA, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female

COFFEE, 12 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female

BELLINDA, 1 year 4 months, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, tan, spayed female

MINOR, 1 year 6 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, brown and white, neutered male

DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian Shepherd and Akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male

LEXIE, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female