Summit’s adoptable pets
July 7, 2018
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
WILMA, 2 years, Domestic Shorthair, black, spayed female
PAIGE, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, calico, spayed female
PATRICK, 5 years, Domestic Mediumhair, white and orange, neutered male
MISSY, 7 years, Domestic Mediumhair, tortie, spayed female
STERLING, 6 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
PEACHES, 14 years, Domestic Shorthair, orange and white, spayed female
DIXIE, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
CECE, 1 year 2 months, Domestic Mediumhair, calico, spayed female
BRANDY, 7 years, Siamese, flame point, spayed female
CAT COUSTEAU, 4 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray and white, neutered male
BABS BUNNY, 1 year 5 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby and orange, spayed female
MOJO, 10 years, Domestic Longhair, calico, spayed female
NEWMAN, 1 year 7 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
RAZ, 3 months, Domestic Mediumhair, gray tab and white, neutered male
CASPIAN, 2 months, Domestic Longhair, gray, neutered male
DIXIE, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, tortie, spayed female
DILLON, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, neutered male
DOZER, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, neutered male
DAHLILA, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, white and gray, spayed female
DAISY, 2 months, Domestic Shorthair, brown tabby, spayed female
ARIES, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Shorthair, black and white, neutered male
ARLO, 1 year 6 months, Domestic Mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
JEEP, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, cream and white, neutered male
VICTOR, 2 years, Domestic Mediumhair, black, neutered male
PENELOPE, 1 year 10 months, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
MOLLY, 13 years, Domestic Shorthair, tab calico, spayed female
BOO, 7 years, Domestic Shorthair, gray tab, spayed female
DOGS
GINA, 2 years, German Shepherd Dog mix, black and tan, unaltered female
BRENA, 2 years, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, black, spayed female
LHOTSE, 4 years, Alaskan Malamute mix, red and white, neutered male
LOWES, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
DUKE, no age, Australian Cattle Dog, black and tan, unaltered male
ROSE, 5 months, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and tan, spayed female
RAMBLE, 2 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, black and brown, neutered male
MOLLY, 7 years, Chihuahua – Smooth Coated, tan, spayed female
DAISY, 3 years, Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier, tan, unaltered female
SIERRA, no age, Alaskan Husky, black, spayed female
RITA, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier, chocolate and tan, spayed female
COFFEE, 12 years, Border Collie mix, black and white, spayed female
BELLINDA, 1 year 4 months, Dachshund and Chihuahua – Smooth Coated mix, tan, spayed female
MINOR, 1 year 6 months, Australian Cattle Dog mix, brown and white, neutered male
DOOGIE, 1 year 11 months, Australian Shepherd and Akbash mix, tan and white, neutered male
LEXIE, 3 years, Pit Bull Terrier mix, chocolate and white, spayed female
