Summit’s April births

■ Quinn Isabelle Kislia was born on April 3 to Savana and Alex Kislia of Silverthorne.

■ Brianne Fontaine Ward was born on April 3 to Billy and Jenna Wardof Frisco.

■ Charlotte Grace Dorr was born on April 4 to Jill and Jon Dorr of Frisco.

■ Reagan Joyce Shick was born on April 4 to Gram and Faith Shick of Dillon.

■ Ema Shoemaker was born on April 5 to Mili and Jesse Shoemaker of Dillon.

■ Hannah Mae Merideth was born on April 5 to Sarah and Derek Merideth of Leadville.

■ Eijah James Fletcher was born on April 8 to Andrew and Mindy Fletcher of Salida.

■ Antonella Violett Maderawas born on April 9 to Paola Miramontes and Juan Madera of Leadville.

■ Khallen David Osorio was born on April 9 to Leslie and Mike Osorio of Kremmling.

■ Gianni Isaiah DeLosSantos Torruco was born on April 10 to Kailah and Benjamin of Silverthorne.

■ Andrew Dean Lausten was born on April 10 to Stefanie and Benjamin Lausten.

■ Paxton Aaron Leinbaugh was born on April 11 to Rachelle and Aaron Leinbaugh of Breckenridge.

■ Alexandra Leota Hauswald was born on April 12 to Michael Hauswald and Jackie McKenney of Copper Mountain.

■ Daniel Dzhirma was born on April 13 to Kirill Yermokhin and Lubov Malanchuc of Silverthorne.

■ Oliver Lee Glissmann was born on April 15 to Dave and Emily Glissmann of Silverthorne.

■ Sage Michele Bullard was born on April 17 to John Bullard and Melissa Gladden of Breckenridge.

■ Braxton Cade Thiel was born on April 18 to Blayne McNally and Ryan Thiel of Dillon.

■ Lennox Duane Henningsen was born on April 18 to JD & Ashley Magee of Dillon.

■ Kaja Anna Ligeza was born on April 17 to Anna and Tomasz of Frisco.

■ Irena Blythe Keller was born on April 17 to Ivana and Townsend of Dillon.

■ Sebastian Michael Letourneaux was born on April 21 to Mili & Michael Letourneaux of Breckenridge.

■ Jacob Patrick Finn was born on April 20 to Erin and Chris Finn of Breckenridge.

■ Thayer Stanislaus Cipar was born on April 21 to Courtney and Martin Cipar of Buena Vista.

■ Felix Alchemy Nash was born on April 24 to Elizabeth Woodard and Marcus Nash of Leadville.

■ Carlin Maki Huston was born on April 27 to Greg and Marin Huston of Evergreen.

■ Quincy Roger Bourgault was born on April 27 to Megan Galbreath and Jeff Bourgault of Breckenridge.

■ Zephyr David Moore was born on April 28 to Justin and Wynter of Leadville.

■ Lawson Silas Mendenhall was born on April 28 to Loren and Abby Mendenhall of Silverthorne.

■ Emely Baray Chavarria was born on April 30 to Angela Chavarria and Manuel Baray of Silverthorne.