Annual bike rodeo goes virtual to promote bike safety

Restrictions as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic haven’t stopped Summit County officials from educating children on bike safety.

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s ThinkFirst program and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District in Breckenridge have partnered to host this year’s bike rodeo. Every year, the two organizations host a bike safety fair at county elementary schools. This year, to follow group size precautions outlined in the state’s safer-at-home public health order, the event will be virtual.

Parent’s who wish to participate can tune into a host of bike safety videos on the fire district’s website and help their kids complete the bike rodeo checklist. The checklist includes activities such as the melon drop, demon driveway and the slalom course.

Once all the activities on the checklist are complete, participants can call Red, White & Blue at 970-453-2472 to pick up this year’s prize, which is a bike light. There are only 150 bike lights available, so they will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis. The fire district and hospital are also encouraging participants to post pictures practicing bike safety and tag @rwbfire on social media.

The two organizations also are working with elementary schools to identify students who need new helmets, according to an email from hospital spokesman Brent Boyer.