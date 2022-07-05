Annual Breckenridge July Art Festival returns for 3-day event
The 39th annual Breckenridge July Art Festival will kick off this week. The nationally ranked and juried fine art festival will feature top artists in 13 different categories.
Free and family friendly, artists will all be present to discuss their original work and do demonstrations.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, at 505 S. Park Ave. Visit MountainArtFestivals.com for more information.
