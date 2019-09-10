Annual celebration of Latin culture Friday at Dillon elementary

Dillon Valley Elementary celebrates the Independence of Mexico and Central American countries Friday with El Grito de Todos, which includes a variety of events:

1 p.m.: 1.5K and 5K fun runs

2:30-3:45 p.m.: song and dance performances by each grade in the gym

4-5:30 p.m.: Food from Mexico and Central America. Food tickets will be available for purchase, and proceeds will go toward materials for the school’s dual language program, including books, magazine subscriptions in Spanish and support for hiring qualified bilingual staff.

7-9 p.m.: 12-piece Latin band at Dillon Amphitheater playing salsa, merengue, cumbia and reggaeton with dance lessons and traditional dancing by Baile Folklorico Bugambilias. Proceeds from food and drink sales at the amphitheater will benefit the elementary school.

The event also will include a visit by artist Armando Silva. Known as ArtManDo, Silva visited the elementary school last year to share his story of growing up as an English language learner, dancer and artist. During an assembly, he live painted an image of Albert Einstein, which now hangs in the main entrance of the school.

This year, Silva will spend a week at the school to draw inspiration for a mural that will be displayed in the main entryway of the building. The new mural will be dedicated during the celebration Friday.

For more information or to volunteer for the event, call the school at 970-368-1400 or Kathy Gallego at 970-393-2858.