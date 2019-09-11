Annual daylong Colorado River District seminar is Sept. 18

The Colorado River District’s annual water seminar is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Grand Junction.

The seminar theme is “Uncertainty: You Can Count on It: Feast and Famine on the Colorado River and How to Plan for It.”

The following subjects will be covered during the seminar:

Snow-Pocalypse: How we Went From a Famine Snowpack in 2018 to a Feast of one in 2019, by Jeff Lukas

When Hydrology and Management Collide: How Lake Powell got Hammered, by Brad Udall

Science be Dammed: What we Really Knew About the Colorado River When the 1922 Compact Was Ratified, the Answer Will Surprise You, by Eric Kuhn

Drought Contingency Planning Today, Renegotiating Shortage Rules Tomorrow, by Jessie Khaya, Rebecca Smith and Andy Mueller

Actions on the Colorado River Have Consequences, by Anne Castle

How Much of the Colorado River are we Using and Who is at Risk, by John Carron

Making a Case for a “Grand Bargain” on the Colorado River, by Douglas Kenney

Of Primary Importance: Secondary Economic Impacts of Demand Management, by Sonja Chavez and Doug Jeavons

The seminar costs $35 through Sept. 13 or $45 at the door. Lunch is included. Register or find and more information at ColoradoRiverDistrict.org.