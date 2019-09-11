Annual daylong Colorado River District seminar is Sept. 18
The Colorado River District’s annual water seminar is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Grand Junction.
The seminar theme is “Uncertainty: You Can Count on It: Feast and Famine on the Colorado River and How to Plan for It.”
The following subjects will be covered during the seminar:
- Snow-Pocalypse: How we Went From a Famine Snowpack in 2018 to a Feast of one in 2019, by Jeff Lukas
- When Hydrology and Management Collide: How Lake Powell got Hammered, by Brad Udall
- Science be Dammed: What we Really Knew About the Colorado River When the 1922 Compact Was Ratified, the Answer Will Surprise You, by Eric Kuhn
- Drought Contingency Planning Today, Renegotiating Shortage Rules Tomorrow, by Jessie Khaya, Rebecca Smith and Andy Mueller
- Actions on the Colorado River Have Consequences, by Anne Castle
- How Much of the Colorado River are we Using and Who is at Risk, by John Carron
- Making a Case for a “Grand Bargain” on the Colorado River, by Douglas Kenney
- Of Primary Importance: Secondary Economic Impacts of Demand Management, by Sonja Chavez and Doug Jeavons
The seminar costs $35 through Sept. 13 or $45 at the door. Lunch is included. Register or find and more information at ColoradoRiverDistrict.org.
