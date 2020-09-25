Annual Girls on the Run 5K will be virtual in October

Runners reach the finish line of the Girls on the Run 5K on Nov. 11, 2017, at Summit Middle School in Frisco.

Photo by Hugh Carey / Summit Daily archive

Due to the novel coronavirus, this year’s annual Girls on the Run of Western Colorado Fall 5-kilometer race will be virtual.

The virtual 5K, scheduled for Oct. 7-11, will be in lieu of the three in-person 5Ks, which were slated for Durango, Frisco and Steamboat Springs.

The grand kickoff for the virtual event will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7, and Girls on the Run encourages participants to share on social media how they are independently completing a 3.1-mile trek. That includes a best dressed dog contest.

Girls on the Run is a youth development program using running to teach life skills for girls in third through eighth grades. Participation in the virtual 5K is open to the public, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Colorado.

For more information on how to register and take part, visit GOTRWesternColorado.org/5ks.