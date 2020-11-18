Annual Holiday Trimmings event focused on maintaining weight throughout the holidays

The Physical Activity & Nutrition Team of the Summit is hosting its seventh annual Holiday Trimmings event from Nov. 26 to Jan. 8.

This year, the event will be virtual and encourages teams throughout Summit County to help one another stay focused and maintain their weight.

Participants can register for the event in teams of two to six. By participating, teams will compete in challenges, receive weekly tips and enter to win prizes for teams that maintain their collective body weight throughout the holidays.

All of the resources provided through the event are targeted at supporting a healthy mind and immune system in addition to focusing on nutrition and physical activities, according to a news release.

Registration for the event costs $15. Teams can register at PANTS-Donate.square.site.