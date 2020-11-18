Annual Holiday Trimmings event focused on maintaining weight throughout the holidays
The Physical Activity & Nutrition Team of the Summit is hosting its seventh annual Holiday Trimmings event from Nov. 26 to Jan. 8.
This year, the event will be virtual and encourages teams throughout Summit County to help one another stay focused and maintain their weight.
Participants can register for the event in teams of two to six. By participating, teams will compete in challenges, receive weekly tips and enter to win prizes for teams that maintain their collective body weight throughout the holidays.
All of the resources provided through the event are targeted at supporting a healthy mind and immune system in addition to focusing on nutrition and physical activities, according to a news release.
Registration for the event costs $15. Teams can register at PANTS-Donate.square.site.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Annual Holiday Trimmings event focused on maintaining weight throughout the holidays
The Physical Activity & Nutrition Team of the Summit is hosting its seventh annual Holiday Trimmings event from Nov. 26 to Jan. 8.