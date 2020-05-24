Annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk to be held virtually

Last year, more than 700 people participated in the fourth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk. The annual event will be held virtually this year.

Courtesy BGV Gives

BRECKENRIDGE — The fifth annual Rob Millisor Heart Health Walk is utilizing a series of virtual events to carry on the tradition. The event was created in 2016 to honor the late Breckenridge Grand Vacations owner and developer Rob Millisor, who died from a heart attack in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip. While those interested are still able to participate in the walk on June 13 at Carter Park in Breckenridge, participants can also get involved virtually.

Interested participants can sign up and donate to the cause at BGVGives.org/Heart-Health-Walk and participate by completing a 5-kilometer or 1-mile walk, hike, bike or run by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Proceeds from the event will go to The Rob Millisor Heart Health Fund at The Summit Foundation, which supports heart health programs, education and research and community initiatives.

Participants can wear T-shirts from previous years and share photos using the hashtag #RAMWalk2020. There will be a series of live events in the weeks prior to the event on the BGV Gives Facebook page, including conversations with the Millisor families and a free virtual concert featuring The Pine Beetles.