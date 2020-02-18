Annual student count shows no growth from last school year in Summit

The annual Colorado Department of Education student count data was recently released, showing Summit School District has 3,590 students in grades pre-K through 12th, one fewer than the previous year, according to a news release. The count took place on a single day in October.

The figure makes Summit the 37th largest school district in the state out of 186 districts.

The count tallied 1,732 students in elementary schools and 1,858 students in middle and high schools. The largest school in the district is Summit High School with 952 students, 26.5% of the district total. The average number of students per grade is 265.

The count also collected data on racial/ethnic groups. Summit School District is 59% white and 36% Hispanic/Latino, mirroring statewide averages.

The count is used to determine funding eligibility, according the Department of Education.