Annual Summit County Arts Council fundraiser begins Friday

Summit County Arts Council’s 100 for $100 benefit begins with an online sale of donated artworks Friday, July 31. An outdoor event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7.

Courtesy Richard Seeley

FRISCO — The Summit County Arts Council invites the public to spruce up their homes during the annual 100 for $100 benefit. Various local pieces of art can be purchased for at least $100, and all proceeds go directly to the Arts Council, which manages the Arts Alive Gallery.

The fundraiser goes online starting Friday, July 31, due to the pandemic. Art will be sold online for $125. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, an outdoor event at the Arts Alive Gallery, 101 E. Main St., Frisco, will have works available for $100 for those who are more patient or wish to shop in person.

Online sales will still be available that day, and the tent sale will continue Saturday, Aug. 8, if there are any remaining pieces.

Visit ArtsAliveGallery.com or Facebook.com/summitarts.org for more information.