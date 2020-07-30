Annual Summit County Arts Council fundraiser begins Friday | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Annual Summit County Arts Council fundraiser begins Friday

News News |

Staff report
  

Summit County Arts Council’s 100 for $100 benefit begins with an online sale of donated artworks Friday, July 31. An outdoor event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7.
Courtesy Richard Seeley

FRISCO — The Summit County Arts Council invites the public to spruce up their homes during the annual 100 for $100 benefit. Various local pieces of art can be purchased for at least $100, and all proceeds go directly to the Arts Council, which manages the Arts Alive Gallery.

The fundraiser goes online starting Friday, July 31, due to the pandemic. Art will be sold online for $125. Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, an outdoor event at the Arts Alive Gallery, 101 E. Main St., Frisco, will have works available for $100 for those who are more patient or wish to shop in person. 

Online sales will still be available that day, and the tent sale will continue Saturday, Aug. 8, if there are any remaining pieces. 

Visit ArtsAliveGallery.com or Facebook.com/summitarts.org for more information.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more