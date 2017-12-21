Anti-Santa pilfers package from porch, as young man who lives there watches

EDWARDS — A young man watched someone steal a package from his front porch as he was waiting for his ride to school Monday morning, Dec. 18. The young man called his father, who notified deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The alleged porch pirate was driving a red truck with blue lettering and wearing a hat, the Sheriff's Office said.

Eagle County Crimestoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding the community to take precautions and arrange to have packages brought inside as soon as possible.

"If you are planning to be out of town, call on a friend or neighbor to help keep an eye out," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

To stay abreast of current frauds, go to http://www.stopfraudcolorado.gov, and @StopFraudCo on Facebook and Twitter.

Here are some ways to keep packages from being stolen.

1. Amazon offers Amazon Key, a program for Prime members. The program allows mail people to use a key or code to enter homes and deliver packages.

2. UPS and FedEx both have apps that allow customers to reschedule and reroute their packages. The apps are UPS My Choice and FedEx Delivery Manager.

3. There are several ways to get a securely delivered package from the U.S. Postal Service. Some packages require a signature from the recipient, a service that both senders and receivers can request. Lock boxes, which are secure boxes the mail person will put the packages into, are also a good option.

4. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also has some tips on its website to protect your packages, including: Do not send cash in the mail; tell your local post office when you'll be out of town so they can hold your mail; and start a neighborhood watch program to keep an eye out for thieves.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect or this crime, call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES.

Staff writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.