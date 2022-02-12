Application for big-game licenses in Colorado to open March 1

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters hoping to get a big-game license for the 2022 big-game season in Colorado to review the changes in license requirements and fees in the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure prior to March 1.

Hunters are also encouraged to submit their applications early in order to avoid any complications or delays. The primary draw application period lasts from March 1 to April 5 at 8 p.m.

The 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure includes information about qualifying licenses, changes to archery hunting, the new license exchange fee and mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease.

All 2022 hunting information can be found at CPW.State.co.us