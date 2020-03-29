Application process open for new Summit schools superintendent

Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler speaks about her retirement announcement Thursday, Jan. 30, at a school board meeting at the school administration building in Frisco.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Summit School District has opened up the application process for those interested in becoming the district’s next superintendent.

The district’s board this week also named Isabel Rodriguez as the new Summit School District Board of Education Director. Rodriguez is a former educator at Dillon Valley Elementary.

Interested individuals in the superintendent position are now able to access and apply for the position at bit.ly/SummitCoSchoolSup. A link to the posting is also available on the district website, SummitK12.org. The new superintendent will assume leadership of Summit School District beginning in July for the 2020-21 school year.

The deadline for applications is April 13. By May 1, the board will select finalists to interview. Interviews will take place May 14-15. The board is targeting May 18 for its final selection of the new superintendent.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In January, Summit School District Superintendent Kerry Buhler announced she will retire effective June 30. Buhler has been district superintendent since March 2016. Before becoming superintendent, Buhler was principal of Upper Blue Elementary School in Breckenridge for 13 years. She was a first and second grade teacher in the district for seven years before that.

In its search to replace Buhler, the board has selected McPherson & Jacobson LLC, one of the nation’s leading education search firms, to assist in the hiring of a new superintendent. The search firm has posted the superintendent position on job boards across the country.

Rodriguez will serve as a board of education director from her appointment on Thursday through to the next regular biennial school election in November 2021. Rodriguez was unanimously voted to complete the seven-member board.

Since her teaching role at Dillon Valley Elementary, Rodriguez has held positions as an interpreter for Summit School District, a certified facilitator for family leadership training, a member of the Art Board for the town of Silverthorne, a dance teacher and family liaison at Dillon Valley Elementary, and as a program manager at Cycle Effect. Rodriguez received the award for Outstanding Youth Mentor from The Summit Foundation for her work teaching children about Latino culture through traditional dance.

Rodriguez replaces Bonnie Ward, who resigned in January after four years in the role.