Applications being accepted for grants benefiting seniors
FRISCO — The Summit County Senior Citizens group is accepting grant applications as part of its annual distribution of funds to the community. The grants will fund existing programs or the creation of new programs for seniors in Summit County.
The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 16. For more information, contact Lorie Williams at lorie.williams@summitcountyco.gov or 970-668-2945.
Local