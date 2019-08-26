Applications being accepted for Youth Connect after-school program for high school students
The Summit Foundation is partnering with national youth leadership nonprofit YouthRoots on its Youth Connect free after-school program for Summit County high school students.
As part of the Youth Connect program, students will:
- Learn and practice skills that will empower them to be a strong leader
- Use philanthropy to tackle issues they care about
- Collaborate with high schoolers from different schools
- Complete 60 hours of community service
Applications for the program can be found by clicking on the Summit Youth Connect application link at YouthRoots.org/apply. Applications are due Sept. 15.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Education