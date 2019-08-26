Applications being accepted for Youth Connect after-school program for high school students

The Summit Foundation is partnering with national youth leadership nonprofit YouthRoots on its Youth Connect free after-school program for Summit County high school students.

As part of the Youth Connect program, students will:

Learn and practice skills that will empower them to be a strong leader

Use philanthropy to tackle issues they care about

Collaborate with high schoolers from different schools

Complete 60 hours of community service

Applications for the program can be found by clicking on the Summit Youth Connect application link at YouthRoots.org/apply. Applications are due Sept. 15.