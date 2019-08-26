 Applications being accepted for Youth Connect after-school program for high school students | SummitDaily.com

Applications being accepted for Youth Connect after-school program for high school students

News | August 26, 2019

Staff report

The Summit Foundation is partnering with national youth leadership nonprofit YouthRoots on its Youth Connect free after-school program for Summit County high school students.

As part of the Youth Connect program, students will:

  • Learn and practice skills that will empower them to be a strong leader
  • Use philanthropy to tackle issues they care about
  • Collaborate with high schoolers from different schools
  • Complete 60 hours of community service

Applications for the program can be found by clicking on the Summit Youth Connect application link at YouthRoots.org/apply. Applications are due Sept. 15.

