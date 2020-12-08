Applications close Friday for 2nd round of Colorado Outdoor Winter Dining Grant Program

The second round of the Winter Outdoor Dining Grant Program closes to applications Friday, Dec. 11. The program, which consists of two rounds but could include a third round if funding allows, is an emergency assistance program established by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation to assist restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Recipients of the grant must use funds to purchase items needed to maintain outdoor dining spaces for customers in colder weather, including architectural or design fees, construction materials, contractor fees, tents, heaters, heating equipment, expenses related to heating, furniture, lighting, snow removal, safety measures and equipment, and cold-weather gear for staff or patrons.

To apply for grant funds, applicants must be Colorado-based restaurants — located in Colorado and majority-owned by Colorado residents — open to the public for food or beverage service at least five days per week and in good standing with state and local governments. Special priority will be given to businesses that demonstrate a year-over-year revenue loss of more than 40%, but any restaurant that can show a loss of 20% or more will be considered. Corporate-owned chain locations are not eligible, but franchises can apply.

Grant funding will be determined by the Colorado Restaurant Foundation’s board of directors. Businesses can apply at CoOutdoorDining.org.