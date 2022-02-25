Applications for Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission close Friday

Friday, Feb. 25, is the last day to apply to be a member of the Breckenridge Open Space Advisory Commission.

The town announced it was looking for new commissioners Feb. 2. The volunteer commissioners serve four-year terms on the board and are required to attend regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month. They may also be required to attend more meetings if needed.

Applicants are required to be residents and electors in Breckenridge. Anyone who is interested can apply by sending a one- to two-page letter describing their interest and background to websiteopenspace@townofbreckenridge.com . They can also deliver the letters to Breckenridge Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.

The town asks that applicants include the following in their letters of interest:

Name, home address, phone number and email address

A description of their interest in the commission

A description of how their background will add to the ability of the commission to advance open space in the community

Anything else they would like the town staff members to know

The application window ends at 4 p.m. Friday.