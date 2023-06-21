Applications now open for secondary big game hunting draw

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced that hunters have another opportunity to apply for limited big game hunting licenses, with applications now open for the secondary draw.

Hunters can check online for a list of available hunt codes and submit an application by June 30 at 8 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The secondary draw is open to everyone, whether they applied for the primary draw or not. Deer, elk, pronghorn and bear licenses not issued or not paid for during the primary draw will be available in the secondary draw.

Any licenses remaining after the secondary draw will be placed on the leftover list and be available for purchase starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 1.

Applications for both the primary and secondary draws can only be submitted online at CPWShop.com or by phone at 1-800-244-5613.