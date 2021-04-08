Apply to host Breck Music block parties

Breckenridge Music is debuting a mobile stage for concerts this summer. People can apply to have a performance in their neighborhood.

Image from Breckenridge Music

Live music will look a little different this summer, thanks to Breckenridge Music’s mobile stage providing tunes in multiple locations throughout the county. Built out of a 1975 Airstream trailer, the “AirStage” will travel to neighborhoods for reduced-capacity concerts.

Applications are open for residents to request a performance in their neck of the woods. Though the lineup is yet to be announced, applicants can choose a genre — from classical to blues and hip-hop to folk — on the application. There are no guarantees applicants will receive their preferred artist, and events will happen rain or shine.

In addition to music, the parties will have visual art installations that are influenced by audience participation. There will also be take-and-make crafts for children

Capacity will be about 50 to 100 people depending on health restrictions.

Community members can find criteria and apply to host a free block party at BreckMusic.org/blockparty by April 23.