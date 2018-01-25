April elections decided early in Silverthorne, Breckenridge, Dillon

Due to a lack of candidates, Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Dillon have all either canceled, or are expected to cancel, their April elections soon because the races are uncontested.

In Silverthorne, the mayor's role and three town council positions were up for grabs in April, according to the town clerk.

However, as of the Monday filing deadline, only incumbents Derrick Fowler and Kevin McDonald and newcomer Kelly Baldwin had filed to run for council. Additionally, Ann-Marie Sandquist was the only one to run for Silverthorne mayor, making her the apparent successor to Bruce Butler, who previously announced he would not seek re-election so he could spend more time with his family.

Because of the lack of candidates, the town clerk recommended Silverthorne cancel its election, and per town code, all four candidates will be deemed the winners of the April 3 election and sworn in at the following council meeting on April 11.

Canceling the election will reportedly save Silverthorne nearly $10,000, a figure that was consistent in Breckenridge, which canceled its election on Tuesday for exactly the same reason.

Breckenridge had three people file to run for three open town council seats, and with incumbents Erin Gigliello and Elisabeth Lawrence, as well as Gary Gallagher, being the only ones to file to run, that race was also uncontested.

In Dillon, there are five council seats and the mayor's position up for election, and there are exactly enough candidates to fill those roles. As such, town officials said they expect Dillon Town Council to cancel its election at its next meeting Feb. 6.

With that, Carolyn Skowyra is expected to replace Kevin Burns as mayor of Dillon, while three incumbents — Jen Barchers, Mark Nickel and Kyle Hendricks — return to council with newcomers Karen Kaminski and Renee Imamura joining them in April.

In fact, Summit County's only contested municipal election next April will be in Frisco, where four council seats are open and five people are running.

The candidates are incumbents Rick Ihnken and Mayor Pro Tem Hunter Mortensen while newcomers Dan Fallon, Jason Lederer and Melissa Sherburne are also seeking seats.

Frisco will also have two ballot questions in April, including one asking voters if they would like to opt out of a state law preventing the town from investing in broadband services, either directly or through a third-party provider.

Based on history, that ballot question is likely to pass, as it has already sailed through in Dillon, Breckenridge and Frisco and scores of other communities in Colorado.

Frisco's other ballot question hinges on a housing development at 3rd Avenue and Granite Street for what's known as "the old community center."

A portion of the lot has been designated as a pocket park, according to town officials, and voters would need to remove that designation to allow the housing project to proceed.

Silverthorne is planning a reception for the community to meet the new and returning town council members for March. More details will be forthcoming, according to the town.