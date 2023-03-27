April Fools’ Day powder for Colorado? Forecasts say a snowstorm will likely bring good ski conditions, no joke.

A skier navigates a stash of powder in Bergman Bowl at Keystone Resort.

Katie Young/Keystone Resort

Another storm is making its way to Colorado after much of the mountains received snow Monday, and meteorologists say it will bring good skiing conditions on April Fools’ Day, no joke.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny in Summit County, but a chance for snow returns to the mountains Wednesday and will stay until next Monday, according to National Weather Service of Denver reports. The accumulations will be light throughout the week, meteorologists say, but a more powerful storm is expected to hit before April rolls around.

OpenSnow.com meteorologist Joel Gratz backed up these predictions, and his website says Summit County ski areas can expect up to 8 inches of snow to fall between Friday and Saturday.

“From Thursday midday to Saturday morning, the next storm will bring snow to all of Colorado. It is possible that there will be some low-end powder by the end of Thursday for mountains farthest to the west, and it appears that Friday will be the best chance for powder at all mountains due to steady snow on Thursday night and additional snow showers during the day on Friday,” Gratz wrote in his daily blog that updates weather conditions for Colorado’s mountains. “We might even see snow showers hang around on Friday night which would make Saturday morning’s conditions pretty soft as well.”

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Mountain Resort will see the most snow during that time frame, according to OpenSnow predictions, since both are predicted to end the day Saturday with about 8 inches. Breckenridge and Keystone resorts should see about 6 inches, the website says.