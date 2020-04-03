April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Blue pinwheels are a national symbol for child abuse prevention.

While law enforcement calls are down significantly across Summit County during the coronavirus shutdown, one type of crime is on the rise: domestic violence, including child abuse.

The stay-at-home order — which has businesses, schools and child care centers closed — is adding additional stress to the home lives of families, according to a news release.

Anyone who thinks a child might be in danger is asked to call the Colorado Child Abuse Hotline at 1-844-264-5437.

In Summit County, CASA of the Continental Divide provides an adult to advocate for the best interest of a child who is experiencing abuse, neglect, barriers to learning and other difficult situations, the release stated.

The nonprofit is selling blue pinwheels, a symbol of child abuse prevention, to raise money for its local programs. Purchase a pinwheel at MtnCASA.org/events/child-abuse-prevention-month.

For more information about child abuse prevention programs or to learn about volunteering, call 970-513-9390 or visit MtnCASA.org.