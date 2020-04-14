April snowstorm could bring up to 14 inches to mountains

Clouds rolling over the mountains as seen from Dillon Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

DILLON — After weeks of generally warm, sunny weather, Summit County is getting hit with a bit of April snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Kriederman said the bulk of the week’s snow will begin Wednesday afternoon.

“You may see a little rain mixed with snow (Wednesday) afternoon at the lower elevations, but that should quickly turn to snow,” Kriederman said.

Kriederman said the snow will continue through Thursday before diminishing Friday. Snow totals are forecast to be between 4-6 inches in the valleys and up to 14 inches at higher elevations. Kriederman said the storm will start to taper off Thursday night, though there still could be some accumulating snow overnight.

The National Weather Service put out a winter storm warning from Thursday morning through Thursday night for the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range and the Indian Peaks. Temperatures in Frisco on Thursday show a high of 36 degrees and a low of 18 on Thursday night. Kriederman said temperatures are expected to warm on Friday into the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Temperatures should be warming into the mid-40s for the weekend, but there are still some chances each afternoon for snow showers to move in,” Kriederman said, adding that these showers will not bring much accumulation.

Kriederman added that there will be wind gusts up to 25 mph along ridgetops on Wednesday, but winds will diminish Wednesday night and be light Thursday. After this week’s storms, she said the next weather system is expected to come in on Monday or Tuesday of next week.

With fresh snow in the forecast, backcountry skiers and snowboarders are reminded that local ski areas are closed to all activity, including uphill access. Recreationists are asked to recreate locally and responsibly.