Arapaho and Roosevelt National forests to receive $39 million in federal funds for fire recovery￼

The East Troublesome Fire burns over Granby in October 2020. The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will receive $39 million to fund more fire rehabilitation efforts in the areas of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

Eli Pace / Sky-Hi News

The U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Regional Office announced March 1 that the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will receive $39 million through the disaster supplement of the federal omnibus legislation. The money will fund more fire rehabilitation efforts in the areas of the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.

A news release stated that water providers and the forest managers completed $15 million of emergency watershed stabilization in 2021 using funding from the water providers and state grants. It also mentioned $21.2 million of slope stabilization work done on National Forest lands in northern Colorado in 2022 with previous disaster supplemental funding, according to a forest service news release.

The new federal funds will continue stabilization efforts on 50,000 acres and start long-term rehabilitation work like road and trail repairs, reforestation, noxious weed containment, project planning and recreation facility repairs.

Regional forester Frank Beum said in the news release that an enormous amount of rehabilitation work has been accomplished, and this funding is critical to continuing the work and starting long-term recovery.

The Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming will also receive funds from the supplement — $1.15 million to repair flood damage in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .