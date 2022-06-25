Arapahoe Basin opens for the summer, announces event schedule

Two bikers explore the summer trails at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. A-Basin started 2022 summer operations on Friday, June 24 and will operate daily until Sept. 5.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened for the summer season on Friday, June 24. Upon opening A-Basin opened the via ferrata climbing routes, aerial adventure park, 6th Alley Bar and Grill restaurant and the Black Mountain Express chair lift.

Additionally, the disc golf course opened for the summer with some holes not yet ready due to some remaining snow. The main hiking trail, Argentine North Fork, will be open but upper-mountain hiking and biking trails still need a few days to be free of snow.

Arapahoe Basin will stay open for the summer season until Sept. 5. with the lift operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The aerial adventure park is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the 6th Alley Bar and Grill is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting on July 7 the 6th Alley Bar and Grill will be open until 8 p.m.for “locals night” which will feature burger specials and live music.

Upon opening for the summer, A-Basin also announced its summer event schedule. Highlights include Bikes, Brats, ’N Brews on July 30 and A-Basin’s popular Oktoberfest, which has been expanded to a two-day event on September 17 and 18.

A full event schedule can be found at ArapahoeBasin.com.