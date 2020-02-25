Arapahoe Basin Ski Area addresses Saturday crowds, says numbers are still much lower than in previous years

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said that next month he will share skier numbers for February compared with last year.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — On Monday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth addressed the Saturday crowds at A-Basin in his blog.

“No question this past Saturday was the busiest day of the season for us,” Henceroth wrote. “We had beautiful weather and great snow. A lot of people really enjoyed the day and, at least, a few people didn’t like that it was busy.”

According to a tweet from A-Basin, parking at the ski area was temporarily full Saturday.

Parking Update: parking is now available! Get up here is glorious! pic.twitter.com/3ya9vg7wBp — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 22, 2020

Henceroth said it had been requested that he share skier numbers and promised to share details in early March comparing February numbers to the same month last year.

“While we have had a few big days, we have seen a tremendous change compared to the last several years,” Henceroth wrote.

A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller reported that February has “picked up thanks to great snowfall,” adding that all of the ski area’s terrain is open. While A-Basin is no longer on the Epic Pass, Ikon passholders have up to seven days at A-Basin while Ikon Base passholders have five restricted days. Now that all terrain is open, Ikon passholders are likely more apt to use one of their limited days.