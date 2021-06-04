Arapahoe Basin Ski Area aerial adventure park open Fridays through Sundays
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s aerial adventure park is now open to the public Fridays through Sundays after first opening May 29.
A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth wrote in a blog post that the park will expand to daily operations June 25.
Henceroth said three of five of the park’s courses are currently available.
The park is integrated in an old-growth forest of Engelmann spruce and sub-Alpine fir and features 70 challenge elements across 56 trees.
For more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/summer-aerial-adventure.
