Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces details for July 2 opening of summer operations

A mountain biker rides a trail at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

DILLON – Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Friday morning it will begin spinning its Black Mountain Express chairlift for summer recreational operations on Thursday, July 2.

The ski area said it will offer scenic lift rides on the Black Mountain Express up to mid-mountain, barbecue at the Black Mountain Lodge at mid-mountain, disc golf, hiking, mountain biking and more.

Disc golfing is already open at the ski area, as A-Basin opened the course on Thursday.

In terms of hiking, the ski area announced on Tuesday its Argentine North Fork Trail is currently open for both hiking and mountain biking. A-Basin’s new downhill mountain biking trail, Wheels-Up, remains closed until further notice.

Also this summer, the ski area’s new aerial adventure park, built into the trees above lower-mountain ski slopes, will open. The park includes seven different routes: two for young children and five others ranging in difficulty from beginner to intermediate.

The ski area’s planned via ferrata — harnessed rock-climbing routes featuring fixed steel cables and iron rungs — will not open this summer, but is scheduled for summer 2021. The planned route for A-Basin’s main via ferrata will be adjacent to Little Lenawee Peak, just below 13,000 feet. A guide will be required for access to this half-day recreational program A-Basin says will be “one of the most unique summer experiences in Colorado.”

For more information, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/Summer-LP/