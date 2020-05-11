Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces new pass renewal rates for 2020-21 season
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has announced new season pass renewal rates for the 2020-21 ski season. Those who renew their A-Basin 2019-20 adult full season pass, adult midweek pass or Double-Down pass can get an adult (ages 19 to 69) 2020-21 full season pass for $349. Passes can be reserved for $49 down.
The 2020-21 full season pass gives unlimited, unrestricted access to A-Basin, including an uphill access pass plus three days at Taos Ski Valley, three days at Monarch Mountain and one day at Silverton Mountain.
The full season pass is typically $449 for adults.
