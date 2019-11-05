Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announces Rise and Shine Rando Series schedule

Skiers skin up the Wrangler trail at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in December 2017 as part of the Rise and Shine Rando ski mountaineering race series.

Bill Linfield / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on Tuesday its schedule for the 2019-20 Rise and Shine Rando Series ski mountaineering races.

Though general uphill access for the public is still closed at the ski area at the Continental Divide, A-Basin’s first uphill race of the winter will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 12. The race will begin at 7 a.m. from Mountain Goat Plaza.

The remainder of the series’ races, each beginning at 7 a.m on a Tuesday, will take place Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21.

Each race individually costs $25 to compete or $125 for all six races.

New this year, A-Basin is requiring all racers to wear a helmet while participating in the Rise and Shine Rando events. Also this season, Wilderness Sports and Dynafit will be onsite at each event with demos, posting up shop in A-Basin’s Winter Sports Building starting at 6:30 a.m.

Next Tuesday’ first rando race of the season will be a timed competition where, over an hour, racers will skin up High Noon to the Black Mountain Lodge before transitioning from their skins to their downhill skis to descend Ramrod back to the plaza. Whoever completes the most laps by 8 a.m. will be declared the winner, and the three men and three women with the most laps in the shortest amount of time will win prizes.

Beginning with the second rando race of the season, on Nov. 26, races will take to a specific course up and down the ski area, the fastest time winning the race.

For more information and to register for the first race of the season or the full season, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/Event/Rise-And-Shine-Rando-1.