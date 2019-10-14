Arapahoe Basin Ski Area begins snowmaking on second run, Ramrod

FRISCO — On Monday morning, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its social media channels that it has started making snow on a second run. After focusing on its opening day run, High Noon, A-Basin spread out its resources and placed a few snow guns on the adjacent intermediate Ramrod run.

Over at Keystone Resort, the main run of Saturday’s opening day was the beginner Upper Schoolmarm run. Last Chance and Silverspoon also have opened, which are beginner rated off-shoots of Schoolmarm. River Run Gondola and Montezuma Express are open on Keystone’s Durcum Mountain.