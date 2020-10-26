Arapahoe Basin Ski Area cleared to open by state health officials

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — On Saturday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported that they have received clearance to open this season.

Colorado ski areas are required to submit an operation plan to the county public health department for approval and then the state for the final thumbs up. Alan Henceroth, A-Basin chief operating officer wrote in his blog that the ski area was notified Friday that its plan meets the state guidance for ski areas.

A-Basin’s operational plan includes requiring face coverings in buildings, in the base area and when riding a chairlift; redesigning lift lines to encourage physical distancing; not requiring people to ride a chairlift with people they don’t know; and closing the guest services office, lockers and kids play area. Limited dining options will be available, and large group gatherings in the parking lots won’t be allowed.

“Opening in the COVID-19 era involves a lot (of) work for A-Basin staff,” Henceroth wrote in his blog. “It also involves the need for appropriate behavior by our guests. In essence, we all have to minimize our exposure to others. We need to wear our face coverings, maintain our distances and keep our groups small. At its most basic level, this is not that complicated. If we are all a little more careful and a little conscientious, we can ski and ride with minimal exposure to COVID-19 transmission.”

Henceroth noted that Summit County’s new public health order — which was issued Friday and reduces indoor group sizes from 10 to six people who are from no more than two different households — will be reflected in changes to dining and retail operations.