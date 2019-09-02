Arapahoe Basin Ski Area constructs aerial adventure park and new biking trails

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is constructing an aerial adventure park, according to Al’s Blog, which announced the news Sunday. The new recreation spot will be located above the base area between Ramrod, Black Mountain Express and High Noon.

Wooden base platforms are being built for standing between each rope climbing feature — think of your childhood summer camp’s obstacle course. The course will be complete for next summer.

A-Basin also announced on its Instagram progress on the mountain bike trails they’ve been working on over the summer. The first trail built is a downhill mountain biking trail that is expected to be ready by mid-September. This is the first downhill mountain biking trail on A-Basin’s terrain.