Arapahoe Basin Ski Area continues early-season deals

Arapahoe Basin ski resort surprises everyone with an impromptu announcement for opening day on Friday, Oct. 11, holding onto their coveted title as first ski resort to open in the 2019-20 season.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Locals cheered when Arapahoe Basin Ski Area not only started up ski season on Friday, Oct. 11, but also sold lift tickets for only $15 lift tickets, as well as $5 beers and $5 apres ski dishes. The ski area plans to continue the discounts with their own style of “happy hour” for the next six Fridays.

Starting Friday, Oct. 18, A-Basin will be selling $20 lift tickets from 2–4 p.m. every Friday. The 6th Alley Bar and Grill at the base area will sell $5 draft beers and $5 appetizers on those particular days as well.

A-Basin currently has the intermediate High Noon run and two features on the Banana Terrain Park open. The intermediate Ramrod run is positioned to be the next to open. There is also a storm blowing in this weekend, so stay tuned for updates on new runs and fresh powder.