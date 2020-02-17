Arapahoe Basin Ski Area crews working to keep East Wall open as conditions permit

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth has given updates on the status of the East Wall for the past few weeks. On Friday, Feb. 14, it opened in the afternoon. East Wall is expected to be open sporadically as conditions permit.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — After a seasonlong buildup, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s East Wall is finally open — sporadically. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog Wednesday that avalanche work was being done on the wall and hinted that opening was right around the corner. On Friday, the wall opened at about 1:45 p.m., and on Saturday, it opened at about the same time. Henceroth reported that Saturday morning avalanche mitigation work brought slides down three sections of the wall.

“Opening status through this next storm will be day to day and hour and hour depending on what weather events actually happen,” Henceroth wrote in his blog. “Generally speaking, the slides and another storm bode well for quality East Wall skiing.”

A-Basin spokeswoman Leigh Hierholzer reported that East Wall was open Monday but that openings will continue to be sporadic and will depend on snow conditions.