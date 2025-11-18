Arapahoe Basin Ski Area crowns champions of 2nd Rise N’ Shine Rando race

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A group of athletes skin their way up the mountain for one of Arpahoe Basin Ski Area's Rise N' Shine Rando ski mountaineering races during the 2022-23 winter season.

Lucas Herbert/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosted its second Rise N’ Shine Rando race of the season.

Like the first race in the series on Nov. 4, athletes stoically climbed up High Noon to the Black Mountain Lodge before descending back down to the Mountain Goat Plaza base area. Competitors completed the course as many times as possible in an hour time frame. The athlete who completed the most amount of laps in the least amount of time was then crowned the champion.

The men’s race was won by Summit County resident Jason McGowan. The talented endurance athlete completed five laps of the course and finished the race in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes and 8 seconds. McGowan was closely followed by Carbondale’s Tiernan Pittz in second. Pittz also completed five laps of the course, but finished nearly a minute behind McGowan in 1:08:06.

Rounding out the top three was Boulder’s Ben Greydanus in third (five laps in 1:08:55). Gavin Saffian of Denver took fourth (five laps in 1:12:32) and Eric Broecker of Frisco finished in fifth (five laps in 1:13:36).

Claiming her second win of the series, Boulder’s Annelise Weinmann won the women’s race by completing four total laps in a time of 1:05:01. Also completing four laps, Breckenridge’s Kate Zander took second in a time of 1:05:30 and Golden’s Madigan Miller finished in third in a time of 1:10:08.

Alana Vaughn-Phillips of Evergreen took fourth by completing four laps in 1:19:17 and Dillon’s Johna Iannitto took fifth by completing three laps in 1:02:28.

The next Rise N’ Shine Rando race will take place on Dec. 2. To sign up for the race, visit ArapahoeBasin.com. For those looking for more uphill activity, A-Basin is also offering an Uphill n’ Chill Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 21. and a Thanksgiving Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day , Thursday, Nov. 27.