Arapahoe Basin Ski Area extends to June 28-30, hopes for July 4

A skier decked out in summer-themed gear finds a slushy line down Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last weekend.

Courtesy Ian Zinner, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

With more cool temperatures and snow in the forecast for the High Country, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has decided to extend its season yet again, for at least one more weekend.

On Thursday, the ski area announced it will open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 28-30. A-Basin will also be open this weekend for 3-days of skiing and riding, today through Sunday.

In a blog post on Thursday afternoon, A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said “the upper mountain is looking great and Lake Reveal is finally revealing itself. We still do not know about the 4th of July, but stay tuned. We hope to celebrate the holiday with skiing.”

The last time A-Basin was open for skiing on the Fourth of July was 2011. In a press release emailed Thursday afternoon, A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller said a decision has not yet been made on whether the ski area will be open for skiing and riding on the Fourth of July due to unpredictable weather conditions.

A-Basin’s lift hours will remain the same for the weekend of June 28-30, spinning from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be no beginner terrain available, as only intermediate runs will be open this weekend and next. A-Basin will also have open its Treeline Terrain Park with two features. Rentals will be also be available, however lessons will not be.

Fuller also said in the release that the ski area’s upper-mountain terrain is still skiing well and that several runs will be open from off the top of the Lenawee Mountain Lift come June 28-30. Down on the lower mountain, Fuller said in the release that A-Basin will only have one run open to the base: High Noon, which is an intermediate blue. The ski area will also provide downloading on the Black Mountain Express Lift to the Mountain Goat Plaza base area if anyone is not comfortable skiing or snowboarding down High Noon.

