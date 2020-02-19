Arapahoe Basin Ski Area grooms runs in Montezuma Bowl, officially opens East Wall

Four Lanes Of Grooming In Zuma https://t.co/li00AXh2FX pic.twitter.com/nMKpR87vk7 — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) February 19, 2020

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reported 3 inches of fresh snow Tuesday. On Wednesday, A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that four runs in Montezuma Bowl, which is on the backside of the basin, were groomed Tuesday night.

“The cat drivers (operators) had a big, big night in Montezuma Bowl,” Henceroth wrote. “The winch cat was going to town.”

The four runs that are freshly groomed are Long Chute, which is in the MGD zone; Larkspur and Columbine, which are part of the Montezuma Blue Bowls; and Northern Spy, which is part of East Zuma.

On Wednesday afternoon, A-Basin also announced that hiking on East Wall is officially open. The area was opened off and on over the weekend, but this is the first time opening of the wall has been “official.” However, A-Basin noted on Twitter that the wall is still subject to close at any time pending conditions.