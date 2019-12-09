Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hints at opening additional lifts

Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth hints that two lifts, Pallavicini and Beavers, are getting ready to open.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — On Sunday, Dec. 8, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth announced on his blog that snowcats had packed Loafer and Davis, the two intermediate runs on The Beavers side of the basin. Henceroth said the packing of these two trails will create a solid base.

“With another storm in the forecast later in the week, conditions are setting up nicely. As I mentioned (Saturday), getting Pali Lift open is in the works. I don’t think the Beavers Lift will be far behind,” Henceroth wrote in his blog.

Opening The Beavers side of the mountain is highly anticipated as it will add several advanced runs and will allow for plenty of tree skiing.