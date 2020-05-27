Arapahoe Basin Ski Area hosts second opening day of the season after COVID-19 shutdown

Finley Anderson of Evergreen, Colorado, wears a surgical mask while waiting for Arapahoe Basin to open to the public on Wednesday, May 27. After more than a two month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, A-Basin was granted a variance and allowed to re-open to through the use of a lottery system that allows up to 600 skiers or riders per day.

Jason Connolly / jconnolly@summitdaily.com

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — It would seem Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has successfully pulled off a safe reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lucky skiers and snowboarders who won Tuesday night’s reservation raffle filed in around 8 a.m. donning ski buffs and masks over their faces. The first riders walked across a pathway through the grass, which was exposed on a warm May day, up to a table set up with a plexiglass shield to have their tickets scanned. They stepped up onto the snow, and by 8:20 a.m., the first chair was off.

While reopening day was a momentous occasion — A-Basin being one of only a few ski areas in the country to reopen following widespread shutdowns from the novel coronavirus — the mood of skiers and snowboarders was calm from the moment they strolled into the base area. Reopening day didn’t come with the usual crowds, lines, high energy and pushing.

Of course, much of this was intentional. The ski area could bring in only 600 skiers and snowboarders for the day and isn’t allowing the tailgating and partying that often accompanies late spring skiing. Once skiers and snowboarders made their way up the Black Mountain Express chairlift, they dispersed across the mountain onto the 20 open runs and three chairlifts. One skier compared the experience with such a small group of people to being at a private ski area.

A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller stood in the base area before skiers entered. Fuller said she hadn’t been to the ski area in 10 weeks and that it felt good to be back. While A-Basin will have to continue to navigate health and safety as the ski area stays open, Fuller said she is comfortable with the procedures in place.

“It’s new territory, it’s not something we’ve ever done, it’s not something really anyone’s ever done but I mean we’ve been working on this since we closed. We’ve been ready to reopen since we closed and we never stopped working on the mountain, we never stopped working on the plans,” Fuller said.

Fuller noted that mountain operations staff took care of the snow throughout the shutdown and continued to groom runs. As for the drawing that chose the 600 skiers and snowboarders who could attend reopening day, Fuller said she was thankful it worked after the original reservation system crashed upon launch. The original reservation system couldn’t handle the demand of 4,000 people trying to reserve their spots at once.

“I was watching Google Analytics, I’ve never seen it spin like a slot machine. It was unreal … people want to ski and ride and that’s okay,” Fuller said, referring to the number that shows up on Google Analytics tracking how many people are on a website.

As for feedback, Fuller said it has mostly been positive as people are simply hoping to get out and ski. She said the only negative the ski area has received has been regarding logistics, coming from people who want to come ski, but haven’t yet been able to reserve a spot. Fuller said no one has complained about the physical distancing or facial covering requirements.