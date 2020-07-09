Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is open for summer operations
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, which opened for summer July 2, is offering scenic chairlift rides, outdoor dining, yoga classes, hiking, mountain biking and disc golf. Lift hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and require a ticket. The disc golf course, hiking and biking trails are open every day and are free to use. Outdoor yoga classes require a reservation and are offered at 11 a.m. Fridays and Sundays.
The Arapahoe Sports retail store and Black Mountain Lodge also are open with the lodge operating from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and the retail store open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The ski area’s 6th Alley Bar & Grill is operating, as well.
