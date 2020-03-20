Arapahoe Basin Ski Area lays off all seasonal employees effective April 1

Delilah Cupp skis Feb. 4 at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

DILLON — All 430 of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s full-time and part-time seasonal employees will be laid off effective April 1, according to a Friday blog post from Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth.

Affected employees will receive two weeks’ pay based on what they were scheduled to work after March 14. The layoffs also include a 50-cent bonus for each hour worked this season and a payout of all accrued paid time off, according to the post.

Henceroth added that A-Basin will continue to pay monthly health insurance premiums through June for full-time seasonal employees who have insurance through the mountain’s plan.

As for A-Basin’s 70 full-time, year-round employees, Henceroth said their hours will be reduced to three-quarters with the ability to augment their compensation through paid time off beginning April 1.

“While we have every intention of re-opening The Basin, we have no idea when that will be,” Henceroth wrote.