Arapahoe Basin Ski Area moves ahead with chairlift replacement plans

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will move ahead with plans to replace the Molly Hogan and Pallavicini chairlifts.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area officials announced Monday that they will move forward with their plans to replace the Molly Hogan and Pallavicini chairlifts. Ski area Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that they have decided to move forward with the plans because the ski area signed a contract to replace the lifts and has paid for about 40% of the replacement lifts, which already have been substantially manufactured.

Henceroth added that the projects would provide some summer work for eight to 10 people.

The ski area had planned to sell the older chairs from the current chairlifts and is developing a new timeline for the sales. Those interested can sign up for email updates via a link listed in the latest blog post. Henceroth added that the ski area will use a lottery system and an auction to sell the chairs and that profits made from the auction will aid local nonprofits and the medical needs of a few employees. The nonprofits that will benefit are The Summit Foundation, the Summit Community Care Clinic and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.