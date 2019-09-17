Arapahoe Basin Ski Area now closed for summer operations

Arapahoe Basin closes summer operations as they gear up for the winter season.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

On Sept. 16, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its Twitter account that A-Basin is officially closed for summer operations. According to Katherine Fuller, communications manager for Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, summer operations typically close after A-Basin Oktoberfest in order to prepare for winter operations.

Thank you for an incredible summer at A-Basin.

We are now closed for summer operations. Our disc golf course and hiking/biking trails will remain open until winter mountains operations don't allow.

Start your snow dances and we'll see you soon for opening day!#Abasin #LetsLegend pic.twitter.com/RCam4bDT2r — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) September 16, 2019

Black Mountain Lodge, 6th Alley Bar & Grill and the Arapahoe Sports retail store will be closed until the winter opening. The scenic chairlift rides, live music series and yoga classes are also ending. The closure does not include the disc golf course, hiking trails and biking trails that will remain open until they interfere with winter mountain operations.

Fuller explained that the mountain staff will be taking the time to do training with the seasonal winter staff, turning over the restaurants in preparation for the season and finishing up weddings that take place on the mountain. Fuller also said that snowmaking training starts Wednesday, adding to the excitement for the countdown to opening day.