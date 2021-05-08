Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers Sunday afternoon deals through closing day

Skiers unload the Pallavicini chairlift as part in Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's annual enduro fundraiser and event on Wednesday, April 14, at Arapahoe Basin.

Photo by Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Sunday, May 9, will launch its “Sunday Fundays.”

Every Sunday through the ski area’s winter closing day — currently set for June 6 — skiers and snowboarders at A-Basin can ski or ride for $29 between 2 and 4 p.m. These Sunday Funday tickets must be prepurchased online as no lift tickets are being sold on site this season.

The Sunday Fundays will also include $5 New Belgium Brewing Co. beers in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill during the 2-4 p.m. time frame.

For more information on Sunday Fundays, visit Store.ArapahoeBasin.com/s/lift-tickets/c/sunday-funday-ticket .

Additionally, in honor of International Nurses Day, on Wednesday, May 12, the ski area is offering $49 lift tickets to nurses. These tickets can be purchased in the specialty lift-ticket category online and picked up on-site with an appropriate identification to validate the purchase.

For more information on the International Women’s Day deal, visit Store.ArapahoeBasin.com/s/lift-tickets/c/specialty-tickets .