Arapahoe Basin Ski Area offers Sunday afternoon deals through closing day
A-Basin also offering discounted tickets for nurses Wednesday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Sunday, May 9, will launch its “Sunday Fundays.”
Every Sunday through the ski area’s winter closing day — currently set for June 6 — skiers and snowboarders at A-Basin can ski or ride for $29 between 2 and 4 p.m. These Sunday Funday tickets must be prepurchased online as no lift tickets are being sold on site this season.
The Sunday Fundays will also include $5 New Belgium Brewing Co. beers in the 6th Alley Bar & Grill during the 2-4 p.m. time frame.
For more information on Sunday Fundays, visit Store.ArapahoeBasin.com/s/lift-tickets/c/sunday-funday-ticket.
Additionally, in honor of International Nurses Day, on Wednesday, May 12, the ski area is offering $49 lift tickets to nurses. These tickets can be purchased in the specialty lift-ticket category online and picked up on-site with an appropriate identification to validate the purchase.
For more information on the International Women’s Day deal, visit Store.ArapahoeBasin.com/s/lift-tickets/c/specialty-tickets.
