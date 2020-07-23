Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens Aerial Adventure Park

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's new Aerial Adventure Park opens Friday, July 24.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area / Ian Zinner

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Aerial Adventure Park is set to open Friday, July 24. The park sits above 10,000 feet in a forest of Engelmann spruce and sub-Alpine fir. The park contains seven courses, a total of 70 obstacles and spans 56 trees. The courses vary in difficulty, with two courses accommodating children ages 4-8.

Reservations are required and can be made from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at ArapahoeBasin.com/summer-aerial-adventure.