Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens bidding for Pallavicini chair
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Monday the opening of the bidding process for the first Pallavicini chair auction. The ski area’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth explained the process in a YouTube video. Henceroth is auctioning four chairs from the lift, three of which will benefit local nonprofits The Summit Foundation, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Summit Community Care Clinic. Proceeds from the fourth chair will go to A-Basin employees who have medical needs.
The first chair was opened for bidding Monday evening. The auction closes at 5 p.m. May 25. The current bid as of Tuesday afternoon was $5,200. Bids can be placed via the bid link at ArapahoeBasin.com/pallavicini-chair-sales. Henceroth added that A-Basin would sell another 100 chairs. People can buy $50 tickets for a raffle-type drawing for the 100 chairs. Proceeds will go to the Summit County Cares Emergency Fund. The drawing will be open from June 1-22 and will take place June 24. Those drawn in the raffle can buy a chair for $2,500.
