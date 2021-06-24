Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens disc golf course
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Wednesday, June 23, that the ski area’s disc golf course is now open for the summer.
The A-Basin course consists of 20 par-3 holes spanning more than two miles of the ski area’s lower-mountain terrain. The course is free to the public and open seven days a week.
The course begins at the ski area’s Mountain Goat Plaza base area and climbs to the top of the Argentine North Fork Trail before looping around to the Pallavicini chairlift and back to the base area. The course features a footpath that also serves as a hike.
A-Basin is slated to host its annual disc golf tournament on Aug. 7. In addition to the annual tournament, a sanctioned tournament is planned for this summer, but a date is yet to be determined.
For more information on the Arapahoe Basin course visit Bit.ly/ABasinDisc.
