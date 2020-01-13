Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens more extreme terrain

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened Bald Spot extreme terrain area Monday, Jan. 13.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — On Monday, Jan. 13, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced the opening of Bald Spot, an extreme terrain area that requires a hike back to the lift. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that the area is about the size and steepness of the Lower Alleys but skiers tend to have the area mostly to themselves.

“It doesn’t get skied very much, and it requires a 10 minute steep-ish hike back to the bottom of The Beavers Lift. It is a special place to do something different,” Henceroth said in his blog.

This puts A-Basin at 84.8% open terrain with the majority of the beginner, intermediate and advanced runs open. Of extreme terrain, 33% remains closed.

On the other side of the continental divide, Loveland Ski Area has officially opened all 10 lifts with the opening of Lift 9 on Saturday, Jan. 11.